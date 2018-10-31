Coosa Christian Shows Valley Head No Mercy

By: Nick Hall

The Coosa Christian Conquerors devastated the Valley Head Tigers Friday, gashing the Tigers defense for 72 points. The nightmare began on the Tigers opening drive when, facing fourth and 28 from their own 17-yard line, they let a snap sail over the punters head giving Coosa Christian the ball at the Valley Head 2-yard line. Masaki Nakamura scored on the next play and the Conquerors never looked back. Nine minutes later, after a pair of touchdown passes, Coosa Christian led 21-8. The Conquerors added four more touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 49-8 lead into the half.

Coosa Christian tacked on two more touchdowns in the third to extend their lead to 62-8 and then kicked a 34-yard field goal to end the quarter 65-8. Valley Head got on the board one more time to shrink Coosa Christians lead to 65-14 but it wouldn’t last long as the Conquerors decided to “rub it in” with a fake punt with just 3:13 left to play and a 51-point lead. The play was successful, and the Conquerors went on to score one more time, capping the game at 72-14. Valley Head closes out their season at Collinsville this Thursday.