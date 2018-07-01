Mountain Valley News

By Sherri Blevins

Cornerstone Christian Academy’s purpose for athletics, as stated on their website, is to provide students a setting to glorify God through the development and exercise of personal character, sportsmanship, self-discipline, and athletic ability. They have just added two new tools to accomplish their purpose. The Eagles will have their first ever six man football team. Coach Dennis Mays will lead the Eagles in their first season. August 17 will be the opening game for the new team against Victory Christian Academy in Millbrook, Alabama. They will play a total of nine regular season games ending against Conecuh Springs Christian School. The team’s home games will be played at the Field of Dreams Sports Complex as a result of an agreement between the City of Rainsville and CCA. When interviewed, Coach Mays stated, “We are very excited to be able to give these kids this opportunity. We will be playing six man football in the CFA. What I want these boys to get from this experience is Jesus first, team work, discipline, and hard work in that order. Football is just a bonus!” The members of the first football team are as follows: Matthew Johnson, Amos Mays, Lucas Hale, Eli Carter, Jack Wagner, Tristan Johnson, Ethan Wooten, Jackson Furlong, Henry Harrison, Lane Fortner, Cole Wilga, Bryce Dupree, and Saxon Cloud.

Along with the new football team, Cornerstone recently selected a new cheerleading squad to represent the team at the games. This squad is coached by Summer King and Melissa Mays. The girls are preparing for the seasons with many practices this summer. The members of the new squad are Mary Grace Meadows, Addison Sullivan, Faith Edmondson, Erica Couch, Braylyn Reneau, Mary Elizabeth Preston, Isabella Monus, Hannah Perrydore, and Kionna O’Tinger.