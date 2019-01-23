Cornerstone’s First Athletic Scholarship Recipient

By: Maggie Wilks

This past Wednesday, Cornerstone Christian Academy senior Abbie Sims signed a cross country and track scholarship with Bryan College. Abbie is the first athlete in the history of CCA to sign a collegiate athletic scholarship. Bryan College is a Christian four-year university in Dayton, Tennessee that offers students an opportunity to pursue an education while keeping “Christ Above All.” Wednesday afternoon Abbie’s family, friends, teammates, coaches, and faculty gathered to watch as she signed a commitment to Bryan and to celebrate this incredible accomplishment with her.

Bryan Track And Field Coach Josh Bradley stated, “We’re excited to have Abbie especially because she fits what our program is looking for in an athlete. She’s hardworking in class and athletics.” Bradley expressed that he is looking for athletes willing to put in the hard work in order to change the culture of the team, not just seek individual success. “I believe if a team wants to be successful it takes more than one talented athlete,” Bradley explained. “It takes a handful who are willing to work hard and seek to glorify God in what they do. Our team must understand how important it is to glorify God by giving our best and Abbie is going to be a big part of that. She has a ton of athletic and leadership potential and it’s exciting to be here at the start of that. We are excited to welcome her and watch her grow as an athlete and a Christian.”

Cornerstone is overjoyed at the growth and success this scholarship signifies. It is a proud moment to see one of our Seniors stepping out into a new territory and making a statement that athletic scholarships are not out of reach, but very close if students are willing to put in the work. Sims stated, “I’m really excited, and I’m glad I get to be a part of something that is a first step for Cornerstone and a first step in my career.”