Cornerstone’s First Homecoming

By Sherri Blevins

Even though the scoreboard did not read the way the Cornerstone Eagles would have liked showing a 59-13 loss to Clay County Christian Academy, it was a memorable night for all those involved since it was the first homecoming for the school.

The only two touchdowns for the Eagles Friday night came from Sophomore, Layne Fortner and Eighth Grader, Bryce Dupree. Fortner scored on a 55-yard run to the end-zone. He had a total of 67 yards rushing on four carries. Fortner, quarterback for the team, was 2 for 7 on passing with 24 yards total. On defense, Fortner made 11 tackles. Dupree was the other scorer of the night with a total of three carries resulting in a 6-yard gain. He had 17-yards receiving and made 5 tackles for the night.

Tristan Johnson ran 14 yards on 11 carries and had 2 tackles. Saxon Cloud completed 2 out of 5 passes for a total of 32 yards. Lucas Hale added 7 yards receiving and contributed 3 tackles. Cason Smith had 2 tackles and sacked the quarterback. Henry Harrison recovered a fumble and made 1 tackle. Ethan Wooten added one additional tackle for the Eagle team.