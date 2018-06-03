Mountain Valley News

By: Will Jacobs

Last Thursday, the DeKalb County Board of Education appointed and approved Dusty Darnell as the new head football coach for the Crossville Lions.

Dusty graduated from Crossville in 1997. He served as an assistant coach for the Lions from 2002-2006. He then left and joined the coaching staff at Sardis High School from 2007-2016 before finally returning to Crossville in 2017.

Coach Darnell will be replacing coach Miles Holcomb who resigned after two seasons to become an assistant coach at Hoover High School.

Coach Darnell and his Lions will make their season debut by hosting Geraldine in the Battle of Skirum Creek on August 24th.