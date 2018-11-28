Devils Are Thanksgiving Tournament Champs

By: Nick Hall

The Fyffe Red Devils opened their 2018-19 basketball season by running through DAR 89-56, Westbrook Christian 61-55 and Asbury 54-41 to win the Thanksgiving Tournament at West End. The Red Devils shot and rebounded well for an opener against DAR. The Patriots were never really a challenge as Gabe Garner put up 30 points for the Red Devils. Parker Godwin followed up with 19 and Micah Johnson contributed 16. Tate Goolesby led Fyffe off the boards with 16 rebounds.

It was a different story against the Westbrook Christian Warriors in the Semi-finals, as the Red Devils shot poorly from the field and couldn’t seem to put the Warriors away. However, the Red Devils hung on and behind the shooting of Godwin, who had 27 points, and Goolesby, who was again dominant off the glass with 12 rebounds, Fyffe advanced to the finals against the Asbury Rams.

Asbury was a tough opponent, but Fyffe came out strong early and was able to survive a let down before the half to get the win and the tournament crown. Gabe Gardner led the Red Devils with 13 points. Johnson and Godwin contributed 12 and 11 respectively while Austin Buster had 11 as well. “We got off to a good start, then fell apart in the second quarter,” said Fyffe head coach Neil Thrash. “We regrouped at the half and played well to overcome a tough Asbury team.”