Mountain Valley News

By: Will Jacobs

Last week, the Fyffe Red Devils Varsity baseball team picked up their 12th straight win in an area double-header over the Asbury Rams. Fyffe blew past the Rams in both games by defeating them by a combined score of 33-2.

The first game of the series, was an outstanding performance on the mound by Seth Benefield. Benefield gave up only two hits, and he finished the game with eight strikeouts. Fyffe put the game out of reach when they sent fifteen batters up to hit in the bottom of the first inning. Fyffe would capitalize off of four errors by the Rams and six base hits to give them an 11-0 lead. The Red Devils added three more runs in the second inning, and one more run in the fourth to win 15-0.

The second game saw Fyffe jump out to another early lead. At the end of the first inning they led 1-0, but after the second inning, they extended their lead to 12-0. Fyffe scored six more runs in the bottom of the third inning to extend their lead to 18, but Asbury scored their only two runs of the night in the top of the fourth inning.

Seth Benefield finished the day with six singles, six RBI’s, and six runs scored. Justin Stiefel was 4-for-7 at the plate, and Cole Lyles batted 3-for-4 on the day.