Mountain Valley News

By: Will Jacobs

Former Fort Payne Wildcat pitcher, Blake Smith, is currently on the active roster for Mississippi State University and is now a part of a special group who can say that they made it to and played in Omaha, Nebraska for the College World Series.

After defeating Vanderbilt in the Super Regionals to make it to the CWS, the Bulldogs faced off against the Washington Huskies on June 16th in the first round of the tournament. The Bulldogs would advance to the next round of the tournament with a 1-0 victory over the Huskies.

Their next game would be scheduled for Monday, June 18th against the North Carolina Tar Heels, but this game was rescheduled to Tuesday the 19th due to rain. Mississippi State would move on to the next round of the tournament after a blowout 12-2 victory over the Tar Heels.

The next series of games for Smith and the Bulldogs came against the Oregon State Beavers. On Friday the 22nd, the Beavers made easy work of the Bulldogs by winning 12-2. On Saturday, the Bulldogs were looking to get a win to advance to the next round, but unfortunately, OSU would mount an offensive rally and would defeat MSU 5-2.

Blake finished out his senior year of collegiate baseball with outstanding stats. Blake made 18 appearances on the mound this season against several big-name opponents such as Auburn, Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, and Vanderbilt. He finished the season with 23 innings pitched, 11 walks, 22 strikeouts, a perfect 4-0 record on the mound, 3 saves, and a 3.52 earned run average.