Fort Payne Ends Regular Season With A Loss

By: Nick Hall

The Fort Payne Wildcats closed out their regular season against the Carver-Birmingham Rams Friday night. The Wildcats jumped on top of the Rams early, but it would be their only score of the night. The touchdown came midway of the first quarter when, facing fourth down, Jordan Bain hit Carter Pinholster on a 30-yard strike in the end zone. Alex McPherson’s PAT was good to put the Cats up 7-0. However, from there on it was all Rams. The Wildcat defense bent but didn’t break on Carver-Birmingham’s next drive. Levee Hall intercepted a Rams pass in the end zone, but Fort Payne went three-and-out. The Rams scored on their ensuing drive on a 10-yard pass from Ross Holloway to Deatrius Williams. Hall blocked the PAT and the Wildcats held on to a tenuous 7-6 lead early in the second quarter. The Rams took the lead for good on a 28-yard touchdown strike from Holloway to Lawrence Washington. The 2-point conversion was successful, and the Rams were up by 7. A pair of interceptions by Fort Payne’s Devin Crow and Hall kept the game at 14-7 going into the half.

Hall had his third interception of the night in the third quarter. However, the Wildcats couldn’t move the ball. After a failed fake punt attempt by Fort Payne, the Rams put together a 3-play scoring drive that ended when Holloway connected with Threatt over the middle for a 16-yard touchdown pass to stretch the Rams lead to 21-7 going into the fourth quarter. Pinholster appeared to answer with a 63-yard touchdown run but it was negated by a holding penalty. The scoring ended on the Wildcats next offensive series when a Rams defender stripped the ball and went 80 yards for a touchdown to cap the game at 28-7. Fort Payne (6-4) hosts Gardendale (5-5) this Friday in the first round of the 6A playoffs.