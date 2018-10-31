Fort Payne Gets Senior Night Win Over Cullman

By: Nick Hall

The Fort Payne Wildcats were too much for the Cullman Bearcats Friday night. The Bearcats rolled into town looking to end a dismal season on a good note, but the Wildcats were having none of it. Cullman took a 7-0 lead on their opening drive. The Bearcats covered 66 yards on seven plays, capped off by a 15-yard touchdown strike from Max Dueland to Jayden Sullins. After a targeting penalty on third down kept Fort Payne’s opening drive alive, Alex McPherson closed the gap to 7-3 with a 27-yard field goal. After Zach Ridgeway picked off Dueland on the Bearcats next possession, Fort Payne marched 51 yards in seven plays to grab the lead on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Bain to Samuel Hotalen to go up 10-7. McPherson was good from 25 yards out later in the second quarter to extend the Wildcats lead to 13-7 going into halftime.

Cullman recovered an onside kick to start the second half and was able to score on the next play when Ezra Burks raced 34 yards to put the Bearcats back on top 14-13. After losing a fumble on the ensuing possession, Fort Payne took full advantage when Cullman immediately fumbled the ball back. Fort Payne’s Junior Marques recovered and outran the Bearcat defense for the 65-yard scoop and score touchdown, retaking the lead for the Wildcats at 20-14. A few minutes later, the Wildcats salvaged a drive when Bain hit Carter Pinholster for a first down on a fake punt. The drive led to a 41-yard field goal to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 23-14 with 3:35 left in the third quarter. Later, in the fourth quarter, Baine connected with Pinholster from 2-yards out to increase the Wildcats’ advantage to 30-14 after the McPherson PAT. Cullman came back one more time on a 73-yard scoring drive that was capped off with a 2-point conversion. With their lead cut to just 8 points, Fort Payne’s defense came up big when Nate Crane intercepted a Bearcats’ pass. Three plays later, Matthew Shaddix walked in from 9-yards out to put the game away 37-22. Fort Payne (6-3, 5-0) travels to Birmingham this week to take on Carver (4-5, 1-5) in their final regular season matchup.