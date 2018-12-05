Fort Payne Runs Through Southside

By: Nick Hall

The Fort Payne Wildcats made short work of the Southside Panthers last Tuesday. The Wildcats ran the Panthers out of the gym to the tune of 86-50. Fort Payne opened with a 17-5 run off the shooting of Kevin and Keyshawn Hightower and Micah Simpson. The Wildcats transition game was strong, largely due to backcourt turnovers caused by their full court press. Fort Payne led the Panthers 23-9 at the end of the first period. In the second period, Fort Payne senior Ty Brooks put on a clinic draining two 3-pointers, three baskets inside the arch and two shots from the charity stripe for a total of 14 points. The Wildcats led 51-21 at the half. The third period was the Ty Brooks show again as Brooks scored 13 of Fort Payne’s 20 points in the period. The Wildcats’ 71-39 lead going into the fourth period forced a running clock for the remainder of the game. Brooks led all scoring for the Wildcats with 31 points. Jacob Hendricks and Kevin Hightower followed with 13 points each while Keyshawn Hightower netted 9 points.