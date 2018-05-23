Mountain Valley News

By: Will Jacobs

Last Thursday, the Fort Payne Lady Wildcats faced off against the Athens Lady Golden Eagles and the Oxford Lady Yellow Jackets.

The first game came against Athens. Athens was the visiting team in the contest, and they took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Fort Payne managed to score one run in the bottom of the first inning to cut into the lead.

Athens added on to their lead in the top of the third inning by scoring two runs making the score 4-1. Anna McElrath then cut the lead to one again when she hit a three-run homerun over the center-field fence to make the score 4-3 in the bottom of the third inning.

Athens added another run in the top of the fifth inning to make the score 5-3. Fort Payne managed to put one run on the board to cut the lead to just one run again with the score being 5-4.

Athens added three more runs in the top of the seventh inning to make the score 8-4 going into the final three outs of the game. Ashlyn Holland blasted a solo homerun to leadoff the bottom of the seventh inning, but Fort Payne failed to add anymore runs and were defeated by Athens by a score of 8-5.

The next game for Fort Payne was against the Oxford Lady Yellow Jackets. Oxford scored five runs in the first inning and showed no signs of stopping. Fort Payne failed to get their offense going in this game and their defense struggled as well.

Oxford would go on to defeat Fort Payne 10-0 in five innings. This loss eliminated Fort Payne from the tournament and it also ended the Lady Wildcats’ season. Fort Payne finished the year with a 28-21-1 record.