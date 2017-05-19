Four ACE Seniors Moving On To College Level

ACE Cheer Company of Rainsville will have four seniors to continue cheering at the collegiate level this fall. These four athletes have excelled in both academics and athletics. They have been part of their high school teams, finished in top of their class, put in numerous hours of community service and competed with ACE. ACE of Rainsville have several alumni to continue cheering in the past. These four are added to the list. We are very proud of these athletes and their accomplishments. We know that they will be very successful.

Colby Cochran of Fyffe High School will continue to cheer at Jacksonville State University this fall. Colby has cheered at Fyffe for the past 6 years where she has helped the team win 5 Class 2A State Championships. Colby is in the top four of her class academically and is VP of her senior class and captain of her cheer team. Colby is the Region 8 Bryant-Jordan scholar athlete recipient. She has been named to the all county cheer team for the past 4 years and UCA all American for the past 6 years. She was also a recipient of the PIN it forward award at summer camp. Colby was voted Most Athletic of her senior class. Colby is also a member of ACE Cheer Company Omegas. She has been in competitive cheer for the past 13 years. As a competitive cheerleader, she has helped her team win multiple National Championships and awards. She is a member of Summa Cum Laude, Sigma Kappa Theta, Phi Theta Kappa, Beta Club, Spanish Club, SADD, FCCLA, and FCA.

Taylor Spatz of Fyffe High School will continue to cheer at Huntingdon College this fall. Taylor has been part of 4 State Championships while at Fyffe. Taylor is also a member of ACE Cheer Company Omegas. She has been in competitive cheer for the past 4 years. As a competitive cheerleader, she has helped her team win multiple National Championships and awards. She is a member of Beta Club, Spanish Club, SADD, FCCLA, FCA, and Summa Cum Laude.

Taylor Hood of Plainview High School will continue to cheer at the University of Montevallo this fall. Taylor has cheered at Plainview for the past 6 years and helped her team win a National title. Taylor has been named all county cheer team and UCA all American the past 3 years. Taylor is a DARE Role Model. She was voted Most School Spirit by her class and a member of the homecoming court. Taylor is a member of Rainsville First Baptist and participates in youth missions and puppet team. Taylor is also a member of ACE Cheer Company Omegas. As a competitive cheerleader, she has helped her team win multiple National Championships and awards. Taylor is a member of Science club, prom committee, FCCLA, FCA, and drama team

Amberly Sampson of Sardis High School will continue to cheer at Snead State this fall. Amberly has cheered at Sardis High School for the past 6 years, where she was a member of the 2015 Class 4A State Championship team. She was named UCA All American. Amberly is also a member of ACE Cheer Company Omegas. As a competitive cheerleader, she has helped her team win multiple National championships and awards. She is a member of Beta Club, Spanish Club, FBLA, and FCCLA.