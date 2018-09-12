Fyffe Blows Out Section

By Jordan Wilks

The Fyffe Red Devils took a dominating 56-0 victory over the Section Lions Friday night.

Fyffe’s Payton Anderson scored his first points of the game midway through the first quarter on a 28-yard touchdown. Anderson scored again just minutes later on a 12-yard run to put Fyffe in the lead 14-0 after the PAT. Anderson would score one more touchdown for the Red Devils in the first half of the game, giving Fyffe a 28-0 lead over the Lions at halftime.

Anderson scored two more touchdowns upon returning from the half before taking the rest of the game off, making it 42-0 after both successful extra points. Jake Stone and Kyle Dukes would score the remaining two touchdowns for Fyffe before taking a final 56-0 victory over the Section Lions.

The Fyffe Red Devils will travel to Collinsville this Friday and Section will host Ider.