Fyffe Boys Drop To 4-2

The Fyffe Red Devils dropped to 4-2 on the season after losses to Asbury and Section.

The Fyffe boys traveled to Asbury on Tuesday, December 12, 2017. Asbury took the lead in the 1st period 13-9 over the Red Devils. In the 2nd period, Asbury put up 13 points and Fyffe scored 16 to give Asbury a 26-25 lead at the half. Asbury added 14 points in the 3rd, and the Red Devils scored 6 points to give Asbury a 40-31 advantage. In the 4th period, Fyffe scored 20 points, but Asbury added 18 points and took the 58-51 win.

Tucker Goolesby led the way for the Red Devils with 10 points, and Chase Adams added 9 points for Fyffe.

The Fyffe Boys Basketball Team faced off with Section on Friday, December 15, 2017. Fyffe scored 15 points in the 1st period and held Section to 11 points. Fyffe scored 16 points in the 2nd period, and Section scored 14 to give Fyffe the lead 31-25 at the half. The Red Devils added 13 in the 3rd period and held Section to 12 points to take a 44-37 lead. In the 4th period, Section outscored Fyffe 13-2 to take the win 50-46 over the Red Devils.

Chase Adams scored 14 points and had 13 rebounds for the Red Devils.