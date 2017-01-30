Fyffe Football And Cheerleaders Recognized By County Commission

On Tuesday, January 24th, at the regular meeting of the DeKalb County Commission, in the absence of Commission President, Ricky Harcrow, due to eye surgery, District IV Commissioner, Dewitt Jackson, filled the moderator’s chair. When the meeting was called to order Jackson explained Harcrow’s absence and stated that he would appreciate everyone’s prayers for a speedy recovery for Mr. Harcrow. Then after the invocation and pledge of allegiance to the American flag, the Commission recognized the Fyffe High School 2A State Champion Football and Cheerleading teams.

While it is a well known fact that the football team has won not only one but now two 2A State Championships, a less well known fact is that the Fyffe High School Cheerleading Team has won not one, not two, not three, and not even four, but five State Championships in a row.

The Commission invited both the Cheerleaders and Football Team from Fyffe High School to the second floor of the Commission Building on January 24th for a reception and a meet and greet at 9:30am, where there were refreshments for everyone. The teams were also invited to stay for the Commission Meeting at 10:00am, where each team would be recognized with a plaque commending them for their hard work and success.

In keeping with the “Ladies First” adage, the Cheerleaders were the first team to be recognized. Each of the Commissioners were given the opportunity to address the group and congratulate them for a job well done. Being a state champion in anything is a great accomplishment, but having the distinction of being a 5-time state champion is another thing all together.

Just as any team has to put in lots of hours of curling practice and dedication, a cheerleading team also must work hard to stay in sufficient physical condition to be able to run, jump, turn cartwheels and flips, as well as learning a multitude of cheers to keep not only the team they’re cheering for at any given time fired up and ready to give it all they’ve got, but also the student body, the faculty, and the community members that are sitting in the stands enjoying the game.

After all the congratulatory comments and the presentation of the cheerleader’s plaque it was time for the attention to be given to the football team. Again each of the Commissioners were give the opportunity to express words of congratulation to the football players both individually and as a team.

District II Commissioner, Scot Westbrook said, “The character you guys exhibit is a tribute to your coaching staff. I commend you on your accomplishments.”

District I Commissioner, Shane Wootten added, “You don’t just represent Fyffe when you go down to the state playoffs, you represent the whole county and we’re all proud of you whether we’re from Fyffe or somewhere else.”

In other business:

The Commissioners were given a maintenance update from Tom Broyles of the County Road Department where in he stated, “We sustained some road damage after the recent heavy rain, but no total washouts. The rain did create more potholes, but we’re trying to stay on top of that as weather permits.”

Broyles also gave a recommendation for an employee to fill the position that was posted at the last Commission meeting. Broyles said, “Michael Henderson will be leaving at the end of the month and I would like to recommend Cody Elrod to fill that position.” Commission approved.

County Engineer, Ben Luther, addressed the Commission about a funding agreement on a road project on County Road 255. He stated, “This project will be completed through some extra federal funds we’ve received for specific projects that tie into federal lands.” It was explained by District III Commissioner, Chris Kuydendall, that this is the 100 year anniversary of the park service in this country and because of that anniversary the federal government allocated a million dollars to each state to make improvements to the roads in national parks. It was further explained that the project in question is one of only two roads in the state of Alabama that qualified for these “extra” funds. Luther then added, “The grant is for $543,236.65 leaving the county’s portion at $136,559.17 for a total cost of $382,795.82.” Commission approved the funding agreement.

The next item on the agenda was the recommendation by Commissioner Westbrook to reinstate Mark Cotton to a two- year term and James Edwin Cash to a three-year term on the Aroney Fire Protection Board. Commission approved.

Next, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director, Anthony Clifton, addressed the Commission concerning the upcoming meeting of the Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) that would be held on Wednesday, January 25th. “At the meeting tomorrow we plan to change the name to ‘All Hazards Planning Committee’ because we will be combining all four committees that are required by the state,” Clifton said.

The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 14th beginning at 10:00am.