Fyffe Moves To 8-0 After Pair Of Wins

By: Nick Hall

The Fyffe Red Devils remained undefeated after knocking off the Geraldine Bulldogs and Ider Hornets at home last week. Below are the recaps of both games.

Fyffe 90 – Geraldine 68

Fyffe dominated the Bulldogs early taking a 22-7 lead by the end of the first period. Despite winning the second period, the Bulldogs trailed 38-24 at halftime. Both teams shot better in the second half. Michael Works netted 26 points for Geraldine but it wasn’t enough to overcome Gabe Gardner and Austin Buster who accounted for 31 and 21 points respectively for Fyffe. Tucker Goolesby had 10 points for the Red Devils while Tate Goolesby scored nine. Micah Johnson had nine rebounds and Parker Godwin contributed with eight assists.

“We shot the ball really well,” said coach Neil Thrash. “However, our defensive intensity was not at the level it needs to be to beat some teams in our area. We will try to fix that.”

Fyffe 68 – Ider 32

Fyffe was again dominant in the early going against the Hornets, but this time it lasted throughout the game. The Red Devils led 26-5 at the end of the first period and 38-13 at halftime. Fyffe carried a 31-point lead into the final period, largely due to the shooting of Tucker Goolesby who netted 20 points on the night. Johnson finished with a double-double accounting for 13 points and 10 rebounds. Buster netted nine for the Red Devils while Corey Brown was the only Bulldog in double-digits with 12.

“We were able to get an area win and play everybody a lot of minutes,” said Thrash. “We start a tough stretch next weekend going to North Sand Mountain and Section.”