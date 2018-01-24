Mountain Valley News

By: Will Jacobs

Last week, the Fyffe Red Devils traveled to Asbury to take on the Rams. The Red Devils were looking to get a key area win, but the Rams had other ideas.

The first quarter began, and both teams were off to a slow start. The Red Devils struggled to stop the Rams on defense, and gave up 14 points. The Rams led the Red Devils at the end of the first quarter 14-7.

The second quarter was a better quarter for Fyffe. They executed their offense well, and their defense stepped up too. The Rams still managed to score on the Red Devils, but their defense was slow to stop them. The Rams led over the Red Devils going into halftime 24-23.

The third quarter came, and the Red Devils were looking to take the lead. The Rams had other plans, however. The Red Devils managed to score 14 points this quarter, but the Rams scored 17 points. The Rams led going into the final quarter 41-37.

The fourth quarter came, and Fyffe was looking to come back and win. The Rams were looking to hold off the Red Devils and acquire an area win. The Red Devils managed to put up 18 points, but they gave up 24 points to the Rams. The Rams would hold on to defeat the Red Devils 65-55.

The Red Devils fell to an 11-4 record while the Rams improved to a 9-7 record overall.

The key players for the Red Devils were Austin Buster, Chase Adams, and Brody Dalton. Buster and Adams both scored 12 points, and Dalton scored 11 points.

The key players for the Rams were Jacob Chandler and Noah Hilburn. Chandler managed to score 24 points, while Hilburn scored 16 points.

When asked about the game Coach Neil Thrash said, “We got off to a bad start by getting behind 10-2, and it was a struggle from that point forward. We shot 30% from the floor, which made it difficult to mount a comeback. Our kids kept playing hard, and took a small lead in the third quarter, but back-to-back baskets by Asbury sealed the deal.”