Mountain Valley News

By: Will Jacobs

Last week, the Fyffe Red Devils faced off against the Ider Hornets on Tuesday, and the Brindlee Mountain Lions on Thursday. Fyffe was looking to bounce back from falling to the Plainview Bears in the Dekalb County Tournament finals on Monday.

Fyffe was the home team on Tuesday, and they got off to a good start from the opening tip-off. Offense was key for the Red Devils in the first quarter, and their defense also stepped up. By the end of the first quarter, Fyffe led Ider 22-8.

The second quarter began, and Fyffe still continued to score with ease. The Hornets on the other hand, could not get shots to fall, therefore failing to answer back with points of their own. At halftime, Fyffe led 37-19.

Fyffe was looking to keep the hot hand on offense at the beginning of the third quarter, but Ider was looking to cut into the Red Devils’ lead. The Hornets managed to have a better offensive quarter, but Fyffe’s offense was too much for their defense to handle. By the end of the quarter, Fyffe led 55-32.

The fourth quarter came, and Fyffe was looking to put this game out of reach. The Hornets were still trying to spark a comeback, but their defense failed. Fyffe continued to score easily, and by the end of the quarter, the Red Devils had won 71-43.

Bo York was the leading scorer for the Hornets with 19 points.

Austin Buster, Gabe Gardner, and Chase Adams were the leading scorers for the Red Devils. Buster led the team in scoring with 23 points. Gardner had 13 points and 4 assists, while Adams scored 10 points. Tucker Goolesby and Adams led the team in rebounds, by both of them grabbing 7 rebounds each. Parker Godwin led the team in total assists with 6.

Fyffe improved to 15-5 on the season, and when asked about how they played, Coach Neil Thrash said, “I was worried about our team after losing to Plainview on Monday night in the finals of the county tournament, but we played pretty good and pretty hard. It was a solid performance.”

Fyffe was also the home team on Thursday night, when they hosted Brindlee Mountain. This game did not start off well for the Red Devils as they struggled on offense, and at the end of the first quarter, they trailed 15-14.

Things would finally turn around for Fyffe in the second quarter, as they started hitting shots. Their defense also stepped up and at halftime Fyffe led 32-22.

The third quarter began, and Fyffe’s offense continued to score, but their defense failed to stop the Lions’ offense. By the time the third quarter was over, Fyffe led 49-40.

The fourth quarter started, and Fyffe was looking to stretch their lead. The Lions, however, were looking to comeback and win the game. The Red Devils’ offense proved to be too much for the Lions to handle, and they went on to win the game 70-57.

Daniel Meadows was the leading scorer for Brindlee Mountain with 22 points.

Dakota Dalton, Parker Godwin, Chase Adams, and Gabe Gardner were the key scorers for Fyffe. Dalton led the team in scoring with 18 points, while Godwin scored 15 points and had 5 assists. Adams scored 11 points, while Gardner scored 10 points. Chase Adams and Micah Johnson led the team in rebounds with Adams taking 15 rebounds, and Johnson with 14 rebounds.

The Red Devils improved to 16-5 on the season, and when asked about the early struggle in the game, Coach Neil Thrash said, “We had to deal with a terrible tragedy this week, as one of our senior students, Kaitlin Perry, passed away. It was tough on everybody. It was senior night also, and the players recognized Kaitlin, and we honored our senior players. Our next game is a make-up area contest with Section on Monday night.”