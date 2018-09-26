Fyffe Rolls Over Asbury

By: Nick Hall

The Asbury Rams weren’t so much as a speed bump to the Fyffe Red Devils, and that was pretty much to be expected as the Rams, in only their third year of football, visited the team who currently sits atop the Class 2A poll Friday night. Red Devils quarterback Zach Pyron connected with Payton Stoner on a 70-yard touchdown strike just 19 seconds into the first quarter. Brody Dalton’s PAT made it 7-0 and the Red Devils were off to the races. Fyffe scored four more times on runs by Pyron, Payton Anderson, Jake Stone and Cage Cochran to put the game away early. Dalton was 3-of-4 on PAT’s during that stretch to extend Fyffe’s lead to 34 at the end of the first quarter.

Cochran scored again on an 8-yard run early in the second quarter and Dalton’s PAT put the Red Devils up 41-0. Ike Rowell followed up with a 15-yard touchdown run, and Dalton’s PAT gave Fyffe a 48-0 lead going into the locker room at halftime. Fyffe would score just once more in the fourth quarter as Coach Benefield cleared his bench. The touchdown came on a 3-yard run from Kyle Dukes. The PAT from Yahir Balcazar was good to end the game at 55-0. The win extended Fyffe’s regular season winning streak to 32 games. The undefeated Red Devils travel to Plainview (1-4, 1-2) this Friday.