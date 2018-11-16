By: Nick Hall

The Geraldine Bulldogs aren’t ready for basketball season just yet. The Bulldogs took down the Holly Pond Broncos Friday night at home behind the running of Kyle Thackerson. Thackerson accounted for the bulk of Geraldine’s scoring with three touchdowns in the first half as the Bulldogs rattle off 22 unanswered points. Thackerson put the Bulldogs out front with a 22-yard catch-and-run touchdown from D.J Graham midway of the opening quarter. Jose Garcia’s PAT was good and Geraldine to a 7-0 lead. Garcia was 3-of-3 on PATs for the night. On Holly Ponds ensuing possession Andrew Hall recovered a fumble at the Broncos’ 38-yard line. On the next play, Thackerson threaded the Broncos’ defense for his second scoring run to stretch the Bulldogs’ lead to 14-0. Thackerson followed that performance by capping off a 12-play, 82-yard drive with his last touchdown of the night from 9 yards out to increase Geraldine’s advantage to 22-0 after a successful 2-point conversion. The Broncos finally found the end zone on their ensuing drive to shrink the Bulldogs’ lead to 22-6 going into halftime. Geraldine opened the second half with an 8-play, 51-yard scoring drive. This time Anthony Baldwin did the bulk of the work, carrying the ball 7 times for 49 yards including a 10-yard touchdown run to cap the drive. It was a defensive struggle for the rest of the second half until the Broncos got on the board for the final time with under a minute to play to end the game 29-14. Thackerson led the bulldogs to their first playoff win since 2012 with 65 rushing yards, 48 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns. The 9-2 Bulldogs host 10-1 Randolph County this Friday in second round action.