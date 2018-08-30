Geraldine Comes Out On Top

By Jordan Wilks

The Geraldine Bulldogs defeated the Crossville Lions 28-7 Saturday night for their first game of the regular season.

Crossville received the opening kickoff to start the game. Two plays in, Crossville’s Trent Bryant carried the ball 14 yards for a first down. The Lions were later forced to punt, and it went out of bounds at Geraldine’s 25-yard line.

Crossville made Geraldine fight to reach a first down, and the Lions only allowed one first down of the drive. Geraldine rushed up the middle for a first down beginning their drive and would almost do it again on a reverse on third down, but the Bulldogs fell just short and were forced to punt.

Crossville’s Cameron Adkins received the punt and brought the Lions to their own 25-yard line. Crossville later gained some momentum during the drive when Adkins received a pass and juked his way to the Bulldogs’ 30-yard line. The Lions continued to move down the field on the following plays when Crossville’s quarterback kept the ball and ran for eight yards, followed by a false start penalty on Geraldine two plays later, placing the Lions at Geraldine’s 18-yard line.

A bad snap followed by two incomplete passes which would force the Lions into a turnover, giving Geraldine the ball at their own 30-yard line. It looked like Geraldine was about to make a big gain when their own Austin King broke through on a run up the middle, but the ball was stripped and landed on the ground to be recovered by Crossville at their own 24-yard line.

Crossville was later forced to punt but would later regain possession of the ball on a Geraldine fumble, but that possession would also end in a punt before the buzzer rang for halftime. Both teams left for the locker room tied at 0-0.

Returning from the half, Geraldine would take control of the third quarter, scoring 20 points on the Lions. Eight more points would be scored by Geraldine in the fourth along with seven points scored by Crossville, making the final score, Geraldine 28, Crossville 7.

Geraldine’s Andrew Hall scored three touchdowns for the Bulldogs on an 11-yard run, a 93-yard run, and a 38-yard punt return.

Geraldine will go down the road to face Fyffe this Friday and Crossville will host Collinsville.