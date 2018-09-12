Geraldine Defeats Bears 52-14

By Jordan Wilks

Geraldine hosted Plainview on Friday night and sealed a 52-14 win over the Bears.

The Bulldogs scored their first touchdown of the game halfway through the first quarter on a 62-yard run by Kyle Thackerson. The extra point put Geraldine in the lead 7-0.

The Bulldogs later increased their lead after taking full advantage of a Plainview fumble. Geraldine recovered the fumble and scored on a touchdown on the first play of the Bulldog possession. The PAT would put Geraldine ahead 14-0 going into the second quarter.

Plainview later added their first points of the game deep into the second quarter. The Bear’s defense forced Geraldine into a turnover and Plainview’s Jesse Davis would later take the ball 74-yards four a touchdown, cutting Geraldine’s lead in half after the PAT.

Geraldine’s Andrew Hall would score the last touchdown of the half with just seconds remaining on a 1-yard run, putting the Bulldogs at a 21-0 lead heading into the locker rooms.

Plainview’s last touchdown of the game would come late in the fourth quarter, but Geraldine would dominate for the entire second half. The Bulldogs would score on a 73-yard touchdown pass to Thackerson less than a minute after returning from the half. Geraldine would score three more touchdowns and a safety to take the 52-14 victory over the Plainview Bears.