Geraldine Gets Big Region Win Over Pisgah

By Staff Writer

Geraldine hosted region foe Pisgah on Friday night in a big region game.

The Bulldogs got on the board first on a 74-yard drive that was capped off with a 6-yard touchdown from Andrew Hall to give Geraldine a 7-0 lead after the PAT. Pisgah answered with a 79-yard drive of its own that was set up on a 39-yard pass from Quarterback, Wyatt Whisnenant to Dakota Goolesby. From there, Nick Feltman punched it in for the score to cut the lead to 7-6 after the PAT failed. With just under 11 minutes to play in the half, Geraldine drove 74-yards with Hall carrying it in for the touchdown from 15-yards out to make it 14-6. Geraldine threatened to score late in the half but Pisgah’s Tyler Bell intercepted the pass in the end zone to end the half.

In the third quarter, Geraldine added to the lead on a 62-yard drive that was capped off with a 5-yard run from Chase Kermondy to extend the lead to 21-6. Pisgah cut into the lead with just under 4 minutes to play in the third period on a 38-yard run from John Barrett for the score. The PAT failed but the Eagles had cut the deficit to 21-12. The Bulldogs added a touchdown after they blocked a punt. Anthony Baldwin scored on a 16-yard run to give the Bulldogs the victory 28-18.

The win improves the Bulldogs to 6-1 and 4-0 in region play. Pisgah drops to 3-3 and 2-1 in region play. Case Kermondy led Geraldine with 82 yards and a touchdown. Pisgah was led by John Barrett with 62 yards and a TD.

Geraldine has a bye this week, before hosting Susan Moore in an important region match. Pisgah will travel to Susan Moore Friday night at 7pm.