Mountain Valley News

By: Will Jacobs

Last week, the Geraldine Bulldogs’ Varsity Baseball team faced off against the New Hope Indians in the all-important area series. This series would decide who would host in the first round of the playoffs.

The first game of the series came on Tuesday when the Bulldogs traveled to New Hope to take on the Indians. This game was a nail biter throughout the whole game. Peyton Mooney took the mound for the Bulldogs, and he would throw a no-hitter throughout the whole game.

Neither team could score until the top of the seventh inning when Geraldine scored three runs to take the lead. Mooney finished the game, and completed the no-hitter, by getting three quick outs. Mooney finished the game with seven innings pitched and ten strikeouts.

The next game came on Thursday when Geraldine hosted New Hope. This game was an emotional game for the Bulldogs because it was senior night, so they were determined to win.

This game would be a back and forth battle for the most part. New Hope would be the first to score in the top of the first inning, but Geraldine quickly scored in the bottom of the inning tying the game up at 1-1.

New Hope would score two more runs in the top of the second inning, but Geraldine would score three runs in the bottom of the second inning to take a 4-3 lead. New Hope would not score again until the sixth inning, but Geraldine’s offense kept rolling.

Geraldine would score four runs in the bottom of the third inning, one run in the bottom of the fourth inning, and one run in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 10-3 lead going into the top of the sixth inning. New Hope’s final run came in this inning, but their offense would fail to mount a comeback. Geraldine got three quick outs in the top of the seventh inning to secure the victory and the area championship. Jake Peppers finished the game with six innings pitched and five strikeouts.