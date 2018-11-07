Geraldine Runs Into Bigger Dogs

By: Nick Hall

The visiting Piedmont Bulldogs gave the Geraldine Bulldogs a taste of defeat for only the second time this season Friday night. The first quarter was a defensive battle, but Geraldine broke up the log jam midway of the second when D.J. Graham hit Andrew Hall for a 64-yard catch-and-run touchdown. The PAT failed, and Geraldine led 6-0. However, Piedmont answered on the ensuing possession with an 11-play scoring drive that ended with a 26-yard touchdown strike from William Mohon to D’Angelo Foster. Brant Deerman hit the PAT and the visiting Bulldogs took a narrow 7-6 lead into halftime.

Deerman grabbed a pick-six from Graham midway of the third quarter to stretch the lead but a failed 2-point conversion attempt left the score at 13-6. Two plays later, Piedmont forced a fumble at the Geraldine 42-yard line. Then the visiting Bulldogs put together a 3-play scoring drive that culminated in a 1-yard scoring run by Matthew Lawson. Again, the 2-point conversion failed, leaving the score at 19-6. Piedmont scored once more when Lawson punched in from the 2-yard line with 1:43 left in the game. Deerman’s PAT made the final score at 26-6. The win broke a three-way tie atop Class 3A Region 6 and gave Piedmont the Region 6 title. As Region 7 champions, Geraldine (8-2) hosts Holly Pond (6-4) this Friday in the first round of the playoffs.