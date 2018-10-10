Hornets Swarm The Rams

By: Nick Hall

The Ider Hornets flew into Asbury Friday night and stung the Rams to the tune of 48-20. Ider jumped out to a quick lead on a 9-yard touchdown run by Jacob Higdon with 8:35 left in the opening quarter. James Krebs PAT was good to put the Hornets up 7-0. Later in the first, Justin Wood raced 85 yards to increase Ider’s lead. The PAT failed, and the Hornets led 13-0. Ider scored once more in the first quarter on a 10-yard run by Seth Hawkins. The PAT was good, and the Hornets led 20-0 at the end of the first. Higdon scored again early in the second quarter on a 69-yard run to put Ider up 27-0. Asbury finally put together a scoring drive late in the second to narrow the score to 27-7 going into halftime.

Higdon tacked on another 44-yard touchdown early in the third quarter to put the Hornets up 34-7. Early in the fourth, Matt Norman connected with Gage Gass on a 6-yard scoring strike to extend the lead, and Luke Jackson added an 80-yard touchdown run to end the Hornets’ scoring at 48. The Rams added two more touchdowns against the Hornets bench to make the final score 48-20. Higdon led the Hornets offensive effort with 163 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Ider (3-3, 2-2) hosts North Sand Mountain (5-1, 3-1) this Friday in 2A, Region 8 play.