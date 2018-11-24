Hugh Signs With Auburn

By: Nick Hall

Annie Hughes has always dreamed of being an Auburn Tiger. “I grew up loving Auburn. I love the atmosphere” Hughes said. She’ll get plenty of that atmosphere now. Hughes signed her official letter of intent to play basketball for the Lady Tigers Wednesday at Pisgah High School. Hughes was one of five members of the Auburn Women’s Basketball 2019 signing class, and the only member from the State of Alabama. Hughes received her offer in August of last year before leading her Pisgah team to a 3A state title and earning state tournament MVP honors. Hughes was also named North MVP of the 2018 AHSAA North-South All-Star game as well as county, area, regional and state MVP. During her junior year, Hughes averaged 24.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.5 assists per game and was named to the USA Today All-Alabama first team among many other honors. Auburn head coach Terri Williams-Flournoy said of Hughes, “Annie is a tough, blue-collar worker. She will fit into our style of play very well. She’s a 2-3 guard that can shoot the 3.”