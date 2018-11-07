Ider Falls To Spring Garden

By: Nick Hall

Ider’s season came to an end Friday night as the Hornets fell at home to the Spring Garden Panthers. The Hornets jumped out to a 6-0 lead on an 8-yard scoring run by Jacob Higdon. The Panthers answered quickly when James Floyd scored on a 29-yard run. The PAT was good, and the Panthers took a 7-6 lead. Ider counter punched with a 52-yard touchdown courtesy of Seth Hawkins. Higdon found the end zone on the 2-point conversion and the Hornets led 14-7 early in the second quarter. Then it was Spring Garden’s turn to hit back and that’s just what Riley Kirk did when he hit Elijah Petty for a 43-yard touchdown strike to tie the game at 14-all. Kirk connected with Floyd a few minutes later to put the Panthers up 21-14 at halftime.

The Hornets came out strong in the second half, scoring on their opening drive on a 33-yard run by Higdon. James Krebs’ PAT tied the game once again at 21-all with 9:50 to go in the third quarter. The Panthers answered with a 10-yard touchdown strike from Kirk to Petty. The PAT failed, and the Panthers led 27-21. Hawkins tied the game for the last time with an 11-yard scoring run to end the third quarter. A bad snap caused a missed PAT and the score stood at 27-27 going into the final quarter. Unfortunately for the Hornets, it was all Panthers in the fourth. Ider wouldn’t score again while Spring Garden found the end zone twice to cap the game at 41-27.