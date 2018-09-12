Ider Loses To The Rock

Ider and Sand Rock had a defensive battle at Hornet Stadium on Friday night.

Sand Rock got on the board first on a 1-yard run from Tanner Clanton to put the Wildcats up 6-0 after the missed PAT. Both teams shut down each other until the fourth quarter, when Sand Rock scored to extend the lead to 12-0 with just under 6 minutes to play in the game. Ider finally got their offense going late in the game as they drove down the field and scored on a 3-yard run from Seth Hawkins. The PAT was good, cutting the lead to 12-7. The Hornets ran out of time as they attempted to come back as the Sand Rock Wildcats held on for a 12-7 win over the Ider Hornets.

Jacob Higdon was the leading rusher for the Hornets with 65-yards on 13 carries. Sand Rock held Ider to 125 yards of total offense on the night.

Ider will travel to Section on Friday night in Region 8 play at 7pm.