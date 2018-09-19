Improved Bears Fall In Double OT

By: Nick Hall

Plainview Head Coach Nick Ledbetter had a sound game plan, and it seemed that it had worked as the clock restarted with just 24 seconds left in the ballgame. The Susan Moore Bulldogs’ offense been held in check all night by the Bears defense. One more defensive stop would end it as the Bulldogs faced fourth down and forever. But as the old saying goes, there’s many a slip between a cup and a lip.

The game remained scoreless save for a 54-yard touchdown run by Drew Smith with just over three minutes left in the first half. David Mejia’s PAT gave the Bears a tenuous 7-0 lead which they held until the final minute of the fourth quarter. But with 24 seconds left in regulation, Bulldog quarterback Andrew McEvoy, facing fourth-and-15 at the Plainview 49, found Richo Findley open at the five-yard line. Findley was hit immediately by a host of Bear defenders, but his momentum carried him into the end zone, and Jesus Aguilar’s PAT sent the game to overtime.

Susan Moore took the first overtime possession at the 10-yard line. The Bulldogs scored on their third attempt as McEvoy dodged several Plainview defenders and stretched the ball over the goal line. Aguilar’s PAT gave Susan Moore their first lead of the night at 14-7. Plainview answered in just two plays when Smith shot through the Bulldog defense from nine yards out. Mejia’s PAT forced a second overtime.

This time the Bears took first possession, but after losing ground on three plays, the Bears were forced to attempt a 21-yard field goal. Mejia’s kick missed wide left, and Susan Moore took possession. Anthony Cervantes exploded for five yards on first down. On second down, Cervantes fought his way down to the Plainview one-yard line. On the Bulldogs third attempt, McEvoy slipped in for the score and Susan Moore escaped Rainsville with a hard-fought region win. Plainview travels to Sylvania this Friday for another Region 7 matchup.