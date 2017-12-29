Justin Lea “A Man of Character”

One of Dekalb County’s own, Justin Lea of Henagar, has been named to the 2017 Associated Press FCS All-American Team. Lee was selected as a first team offensive lineman. He was first named to the FCS All-American Team as a freshmean in 2013. He has since received the award both in 2016 and 2017. Lea played more snaps than any other JSU lineman in 2017 leading a team that placed all five staters on the All-OVC squad. Justin is the son of Jeff and Carrie Lea of Henagar and a graduate of Ider High School.

Lea, a Jacksonville State senior offensive lineman, has received other numerous awards while attending the university. He played offensive lineman on the four-time defending OVC champion Jacksonville State football team. He set a new OVC and JSU record for consecutive starts this season, ending his career with the honor of starting in all 51 games as a JSU Gamecock. For three consecutive years, he was named as a first team ALL-OVC offensive lineman, as well as, being named to the second-team as a freshman. He is the first OVC offensive lineman to earn ALL-OVC nods in every season he played.

Lea has also been recognized for his success off the field as well. The National Football Foundation selected him as a member of the 2017 NFF Scholarship Athlete Class and a finalist for the 2017 William V. Campbell Trophy. The William V. Campbell Trophy is also referred to as the “Academic Heisman Award”. He is the first Gamecock and the first Ohio Valley Conference student-athlete to be named as a finalist for the award.

While earning his degree in emergency management and geography, Lea has maintained a 3.92 grade point average and finished his degree in only three and one half years. He is presently pursuing his Master’s degree in public administration where he carries a 4.0 GPA.

Mountain Valley News contacted Lea’s former high school coach, Bret Tinker, concerning his thoughts on Lea’s success. Coach Tinker stated that he thought Justin’s consistency led to his successful college career. He reported that Justin never missed a game at Ider and always showed up to practices, games, and the classroom with the right attitude. He was always focused and ready to get the job done. Coach Tinker stated that Justin’s Jacksonville State coach spoke highly of him saying , “He came to work at practice like he was trying out for a position. He was never satisfied with where he was.” According to www.jsugamecocksports.com, head coach John Grass described Justin as “a man of character” becoming the Gamecocks’ first-ever NFF National Scholar-Athlete.

Mountain Valley News also spoke with Jonathan Phillips, one of Justin’s former teachers and DeKalb County Schools Career Tech Director, concerning his thoughts on Lea’s accomplishments. He spoke well of Lea speaking of his willingness to give back to the community and support the schools he had attended. Phillips stated, “Justin completed the Pre Engineering/Auto CAD Program with Mr. Tim Turner at DeKalb County Technology Center. Justin has an outstanding work ethic and believes in giving back to the community and school. The sky’s the limit for him. Justin has stated to me that he felt that Career Tech helped prepare him for college. He comes from a great family and is an outstanding role model for the students of DeKalb County. I’m proud of him.”