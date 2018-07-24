By Sherri Blevins

Kaci Kirk,graduate of Plainview High School, Wallace State Community College, and Jacksonville State University, will take on the role as the Fort Payne Lady Wildcats head volleyball coach for the upcoming season. Kirk is an experienced volleyball player with an impressive career in both high school and college. Kirk played for the Plainview Lady Bears as setter while in high school. She was a part of a successful high school program making it to the Class 3A State Tournament three years and to the state semifinals her senior year. Kirk’s success continued when she received a volleyball scholarship to Wallace State Community College. During her time at Wallace, her team finished with an overall record of 65-27 and a 31-2 record in conference play. In 2014, her team had a perfect 14-0 run. While at Wallace State,she also had the opportunity to participate in two NJCAA National Volleyball tournaments in Casper, Wyoming. Kirk transferred to Jacksonville State University where she received a degree in mathematics. After graduating, Kirk was employed by the Albertville City Schools as a math teacher for Albertville High School. Fort Payne Principal, Brian Jet, contacted Kirk in May with the offer to come to Fort Payne as the head coach for the Lady Wildcats Volleyball Program. Kirk stated that she was excited to accept the offer to work at an incredible school so close to her hometown.