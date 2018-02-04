Mountain Valley News

By: Staff Writer

The Plainview Lady Bears had two big wins last week. They defeated Guntersville on Thursday night and defeated Fyffe on Friday night.

The Lady Bears hosted the Lady Wildcats and jumped out to a 20-2 lead at the end of the 1st period. In the 2nd period, Guntersville outscored the Bears 16-12 to cut the lead to 32-18 in favor of the Bears at the half. The Bears came out hot in the 3rd period, as they scored 25 points and held Guntersville to 13 to take a 57-31 lead. In the 4th period, Guntersville outscored Plainview 16-7, but it was not enough as the Lady Bears took a 64-47 win.

Olivia Graham scored 20 points for the Bears.

The Lady Bears were in a barn burner on Friday night with the Devils. The Lady Red Devils jumped out to a 17-13 lead in the 1st period. In the 2nd period, the Red Devils scored 13 points and the Lady Bears scored 12 to cut the lead to 30-20 in favor of the Red Devils. In the 3rd period, Fyffe added 15 points and held Plainview to 14 to take a 45-39 lead into the 4th period. In the 4th period, Plainview battled back and sent the game to double overtime and defeated Fyffe 70-67.