Mountain Valley News

Lady Bears Come Up Short

By: Will Jacobs

Last week, the Plainview Lady Bears began their county tournament run. The first game they played was against the Geraldine Lady Bulldogs on January 19th. The Bears got off to a quick start against the Bulldogs and kept their foot on the gas for the whole game. The Bears would defeat the Bulldogs 58-42. Tobi Trotter, Payton Blevins, and Olivia Graham were the key players for the Lady Bears in this game. Trotter scored 19 points and grabbed 5 rebounds, while Blevins scored 11 points and also grabbed 2 rebounds, and Graham scored 9 points and also grabbed 6 rebounds. This win put the Lady Bears in the Dekalb County Championship where they would face off against the Collinsville Lady Panthers on January 22nd.

Last night was a big night for the Lady Bears, as they looked to bring home a county championship trophy. This game got off to a quick start for Plainview, but Collinsville kept things interesting. Both teams exchanged baskets on possession after possession. Finally, the first quarter ended, and Plainview led Collinsville 16-13.

The second quarter came, and the scoring did not let up. The Panthers would outscore Plainview in this quarter, but the Bears still kept things close. The second quarter came to an end, and Collinsville led Plainview 32-29.

The third quarter began, and Plainview was looking to take back the lead. The Panthers on the other hand, were looking to extend their lead to a comfortable spot. Plainview would get off to a good start scoring, but Collinsville would continue to answer back. The third quarter ended, and Collinsville led Plainview going into the fourth quarter 46-40.

The fourth quarter began, and this was the last chance for Plainview to take the lead back and hold onto it. Collinsville however, was looking to extend their lead and bring home the 1st place trophy. Plainview would cut into Collinsville’s lead, but the Panthers would continue to score. The game ended, and Collinsville defeated Plainview 59-57.

Olivia Graham was the key player for Plainview. She scored 35 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.