By Sherri Blevins

On December 8, 2018, Coach Luke Griggs and the Lady Bears of Plainview set out on a journe y not related to basketball or any sports activity. Loaded with a specially decorated wagon (decorations compliments of Alice’s Circle) packed full of toys, the group traveled to Children’s Hospital of Birmingham to donate the wagon to the hospital. The hospital uses brightly decorated wagons to transport patients up and down the halls making the trips a little less intimidating for the young patients than those trips made in wheelchairs. Often the wagons are donated in memory or in honor of someone known to the donator. Coach Griggs stated that the Lady Bears were in honor of children that do not get the opportunity to play basketball like they are so fortunate to have the opportunity to do. He went on to say he wanted the girls to have the opportunity to see how fortunate they are to experience the opportunities they have been given.

Written on the blue and white painted wagon were the words, “Braver than you believe, stronger than you seem.” These inspirational words, the Lady Bears Motto, also ring true for the young patients battling life threatening health problems.

Mountain Valley News asked Coach Griggs the motivation behind the trip. He replied, “I just wanted to let the girls see how blessed we are, and that it is not about the wins and loses but about being a good person and helping others.” Coach Griggs went on to say, “Unfortunately, the girls were not able to interact with any of the children due to the hospital’s policy of no outside visitors this time of year due to sickness. I am definitely thinking of making another visit when the girls will have the chance to interact with the children. We had a great night together full of laughs and memories together as a team.”

Coach Coots, Coach Griggs and his wife Chassidy, their son Max, and players Krimson Kidd, Ava Smith, Jenna Mayes, Morgan Richey, Kenzi Traylor, Elaine Puckett, Ali Price, Peyton Blevins, Reagan Williams, Jesi Fairris, Tobi Trotter, Avery Price, and manager, Lonchita Manuel made the trip to Birmingham.