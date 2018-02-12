Mountain Valley News

The Plainview Lady Bears defeated Asbury on Senior Night on Friday, but on Monday the season ended for the Bears.

Plainview jumped out to a 24-8 lead over Asbury in the 1st period. In the 2nd period, the Bears outscored Asbury 16-11 to take a 40-19 lead into the dressing room at the half. Plainview came out in the 3rd period and held Asbury to 5 points, while scoring 11 to give them a 51-24 lead going into the 4th period. Asbury outscored Plainview in the 4th 8-6, but it was not enough, as Plainview defeated Asbury 57-32.

Olivia Graham scored 22 points for the Bears.

The Plainview Lady Bears season came to an end Monday night in the area tournament at the hands of NSM.

NSM took an 18-15 lead at the end of the 1st period. In the 2nd period, Plainview added 17 points while NSM scored 16 to cut the lead to 34-32 in favor of NSM at the half. NSM came out in the 3rd period and shut down Plainview, allowing the Bears only 7 points while scoring 11 points to take a 45-39 lead going into the final period. Plainview managed to score 22 points in the 4th but could not stop the Lady Bison, as they put up 30 points and claimed the victory 75-61.

Olivia Graham scored 29 points for the Bears in the loss. Catherine Jenkins added 11 points for Plainview. The Plainview Lady Bears finished the season with a 23-7 record.