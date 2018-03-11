Mountain Valley News

By: Will Jacobs

On Monday, the Plainview Lady Bears traveled to Albertville to take on the Lady Aggies. This game would be the fourth regular season game for Plainview, and after going undefeated in a tournament at Crossville last weekend, they looked to improve their record to 4-0.

Plainview gained an early lead in the top of the first inning. Tobi Trotter and Kenzi Traylor both got on base, and in scoring position, and Bailey Smart was next up to the plate. Smart battled in the box and got two strikes on her, but on the next pitch, she blasted a 3 run homerun to give Plainview the lead.

Albertville got out of the inning and would be quick to earn back the lost runs. Kenzi Traylor was pitching for the Bears and gave up two hits before giving up a 3 run homerun to allow the Aggies to tie the game.

The game would remain tied until the fifth inning when Smart belted another 3 run homerun to give the Bears a 6-3 lead.

Albertville would not score in the bottom of the fifth, and in the top of the sixth inning, Plainview would continue to hit the ball well.

Plainview would score four more runs in the sixth inning kickstarted by a solo homerun from Kennedi Traylor to put them up 10-3.

Plainview’s final run would come in the top of the seventh off of a solo homerun to left field by Elaine Puckett to put them up 11-3. The Bears would keep Albertville from scoring in the bottom of the inning, therefore defeating the Aggies 11-3.