Mountain Valley News

The Plainview Lady Bears won the Asbury Christmas Tournament as they defeated Brindlee Mountain, Douglas and Asbury.

The Lady Bears opened up the Asbury Tournament against Brindlee Mountain. The Bears led the game at the end of the 1st period, 18-7. Plainview scored 25 points and held Brindlee Mountain to 7 points to take a 43-14 half time lead. The Bears’ defense stepped up to hold Brindlee Mountain to 5 points, while offensively scoring 12 points to take a 55-19 lead at the end of the 3rd period. In the 4th period, Plainview added 5 points and gave up 3 to take a 60-22 win over Brindlee Mountain in the first round of the Asbury Christmas Tournament.

Tobi Trotter led the way for the Lady Bears with 10 points. Kat Thompson and Macy Lance added 9 each for the Bears.

The Lady Bears faced the Douglas Eagles in the 2nd round of the Asbury Christmas Tournament. The Bears jumped out to a 19-9 lead at the end of the 1st period. The Lady Bears added 19 points and held Douglas to 15 to take a 38-24 half time lead. In the 3rd period, Douglas outscored Plainview 10-6 to cut the Plainview lead to 44-34. Plainview put up 16 points while holding the Lady Eagles to 12 points in the 4th period to take the victory 60-46. Kat Thompson led the way for the Bears with 23 points. Tobi Trotter added 15 points for the Bears in the win.

The Plainview Lady Bears met Asbury in the finals of the Asbury Christmas Tournament. The Bears put up 19 points in the 1st period and held Asbury to 11 points. Plainview outscored Asbury 11-7 in the 2nd period to take a 30-18 lead into the half. The Lady Bears scored 19 points in the 3rd period, while giving up 9 to Asbury to extend the lead to 49-27. Asbury outscored the Bears in the 4th 13-7, but the Lady Bears held on to win 56-40. Olivia Graham scored 28 points in the win for the Bears.