Mountain Valley News

By: Will Jacobs

Last Monday, the Geraldine Lady Bulldogs hosted the Area Tournament. They would face off against the Brindlee Mountain Lady Lions and the New Hope Lady Indians.

Geraldine would swiftly defeat the Lady Lions by a score of 11-1 after five innings. Geraldine’s first two runs came in the bottom of the first inning off of an RBI triple from Jaden Dismuke that scored Taylor Freeman. Freeman later stole home to score the second run of the inning to put Geraldine up 2-0.

Brindlee Mountain would score their only run in the top of the second inning to cut the lead to 2-1, but Geraldine began to add to their lead. The Lady Bulldogs would score two more runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 4-1 lead over the Lady Lions.

Geraldine’s lead grew even bigger after they score seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to extend their lead to 11-1.

After preventing the Lady Lions from scoring in the top of the fifth inning, Geraldine defeated Brindlee Mountain 11-1 due to the mercy rule.

The next game for Geraldine came on Tuesday against the New Hope Lady Indians. Geraldine would be the away team in this game and would score quickly. They would score one run in the top of the second inning to take a 1-0 lead, but the Lady Indians would score in the bottom of the second inning to tie the game at 1-1.

Geraldine would then score three more runs in the top of the third inning to extend their lead to 4-1. New Hope would fail to answer, and Geraldine would then add another run to their lead in the top of the fifth inning to make the score 5-1.

New Hope would score in the bottom of the sixth inning to cut the lead to 5-2, but they would not come any closer.

Geraldine scored two more runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 7-2 lead. After keeping New Hope from scoring, the Lady Bulldogs defeated New Hope 7-2 to claim the Area Championship.

Geraldine’s next game will be Friday, May 11th at Huntsville at 12:00 pm where they will face off against East Lawrence.

All area playersfrom Geraldine are: Shelby Trester, Alyssa Cook, Jaden Dismuke, and Tinsley Satterfield, and Lilly Rowell.