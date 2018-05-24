Mountain Valley News

By: Will Jacobs

Last Friday, the Geraldine Lady Bulldogs faced off against the East Lawrence Lady Eagles and the Colbert Heights Lady Wildcats in the Class 3A North Regional tournament.

The first game for the Lady Bulldogs came against the East Lawrence Lady Eagles. Geraldine would have a tough battle in this game, but they would fall short taking an early loss to East Lawrence by a score of 7-4.

The next game for Geraldine came later Friday evening where they faced off against the Colbert Heights Lady Wildcats. Colbert Heights had just been defeated by Plainview and these two teams faced off in the loser’s bracket, so it was a win or go home situation. Geraldine would fall to the Lady Wildcats in an ever so close 6-4 loss. With this loss, Geraldine was eliminated from the tournament and their season came to a close.