Lady Devils Control Lady Rams

By: Nick Hall

The Class 2A, No. 7-ranked Fyffe Lady Red Devils took down the Sylvania Lady Rams last Thursday. The dominating win put a damper on senior night for the Lady Rams. Fyffe opened with a barrage of threes from Marie Woodall, Madison Myers and Alexia Barber. Myers and Barber had two treys each in the opening period to put the Lady Red Devils up 20-11 at the end of the first. Fyffe remained hot from beyond the arc, extending their lead to 13 in the second period, mostly behind the shooting of Woodall. A baseline three from Kenadie Lee and two scores in the paint by MaKayla Bullock cut Fyffe’s lead back to seven as Sylvania went into the half down 34-27. The two teams traded runs in the third period, but Fyffe’s was bigger. Annabelle Taylor closed out the period with a three to stretch the Lady Red Devils lead to 14 at 52-38. The Fourth period was all Fyffe as the Lady Red Devils outscored Sylvania 24-11, ending the game at 76-49. Woodall led Fyffe in scoring with 15 points, 12 of which came from 3-point land. Myers and Barber netted 14 points each. Nine of Myers’s points came from deep range while Barber hit two from outside the arc. Taylor finished with 12 points, followed by Maggie Woodall with six, Livia Cowart with five and Gracie Hicks with four. Emma Twilley and Kirby Coots each netted three. Bullock led Sylvania with 17 points followed by Lee with 10. Bethany Davis and Riley Wisner netted seven each while Tyla Tatum scored four points and Leianna Currie finished with three.