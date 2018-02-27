Mountain Valley News

By: Will Jacobs

Last week, the Fyffe Lady Red Devils looked to have a good post-season run. Their first game was against the Vincent Lady Yellow Jackets on Monday, February 12th, and the Collinsville Panthers on Friday, February 16th.

The Lady Red Devils got off to a good start offensively and defensively in the first quarter and it lasted throughout the whole game. Their offense shot the ball exceptionally well, and their defense forced Vincent to make many mistakes. At the end of the first quarter, Fyffe led 20-2.

During the second quarter, the Lady Red Devils continued to score at ease, and their defense kept Vincent from scoring. At halftime, Fyffe had stretched their lead to 29 points, by leading 33-4.

The second half continued to be an excellent offensive half for the Lady Red Devils and their offense stretched their lead even further. Fyffe held on to defeat Vincent 60-29.

On Friday, the Lady Red Devils faced off against the Collinsville Lady Panthers. These two teams had only met once in the regular season; in the DeKalb County Tournament Semi-Finals.

It was a low scoring game for both Fyffe and Collinsville. In the first quarter, both teams struggled to score on offense, and their defenses kept the other team from scoring. At the end of the first quarter, Fyffe led 9-6.

The second quarter was the worst offensively of the night, for the Lady Red Devils. They only managed to score 7 points, and their defense struggled to stop the Lady Panthers. At halftime, Collinsville led 17-16.

The third quarter began with Fyffe was looking to retake the lead. However, they continued to struggle on offense. Their defense only gave up 11 points, so the game was still close. At the vend of the third quarter, Collinsville led 28-24.

The fourth quarter was the best offensive quarter of the night for Fyffe. They scored 16 points, but their defense allowed Collinsville to answer back for all of their points. At the end of the fourth quarter, Collinsville defeated the Lady Red Devils 45-40.