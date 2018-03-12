Mountain Valley News

By: Will Jacobs

Last Friday, the Pisgah Lady Eagles faced off against the Lauderdale County Lady Tigers in the Class 3A Girls State Championship game. The Lady Eagles were looking to bring home another Championship trophy.

The first quarter for Pisgah was somewhat of an offensive struggle. They only managed to score ten points in the quarter, but their defense held the Lady Tigers from getting a large lead. At the end of the first quarter, Pisgah trailed 14-10.

The second quarter was when Pisgah’s offense really got going. They would outscore the Lady Tigers this quarter and would take a three-point lead at the end of the quarter. At halftime, Pisgah led 30-27.

The third quarter was an offensive battle for both teams. Neither team was able to hold on to the lead for very long. The Lady Tigers would outscore Pisgah this quarter but only by two points. At the end of the third quarter, Pisgah led 48-47.

The fourth quarter was a nail-biter. Both teams continued to score effectively, but Pisgah got down early on and had to cut into the lead throughout most of the quarter. Pisgah would finally take back, and hold on to, the lead when Kaylee Vaught nailed a three-pointer with just under a minute left in the game. Lauderdale County had a few players foul out, and this would allow Pisgah to control the remainder of the clock. Pisgah would hold on to defeat the Lady Tigers by a score of 62-59.

Annie Hughes and Kaylee Vaught were the two key players for the Lady Eagles. Hughes led the team in scoring with 28 points, while Vaught followed with 15 points. Hughes also led the team in total rebounds with 15, and Vaught followed her with 9 rebounds.