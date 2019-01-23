Lady Eagles Dominate Warriors And Lions

By: Maggie Wilks

The CCA Lady Eagles had a successful week, posting wins over the East Central Christian Warriors and the First Assembly Lions. Details of both games are below.

Cornerstone Christian Academy 32 East Central Christian 22

On Thursday night, the Cornerstone Lady Eagles faced East Central Christian School at home. The Lady Eagles gained an early lead outscoring the Warriors 10-2, with leading scorer Kelly Nelson responsible for half the points. Going into halftime, the Eagles maintained their lead, determined to finish the game on top. Sophomore Laura Beth Wells sank a timely 3-pointer to push the Eagles to a 32-22 final. After impressive performances, Nelson finished the game with 11 points, and Wells finished with nine. Jacie Bell contributed five, followed by Abbie Sims with four, and Darby Culpepper with three.

Cornerstone Christian Academy 38 First Assembly 10

After shutting out the Lions 19-0 in the first quarter, the Eagles were able to secure their 38-10 win. The Lions could give no answer to the mass of Eagle scorers, and the Eagles continued to take advantage of outside shots. Several Eagles joined in the scoring led by freshman Jacie Bell who netted nine. Shelby Harrison scored seven, followed by Abbie Sims with six, Kelly Nelson with five, Darby Culpepper with four and Erica Couch with three. Sydnee Griffith and Reagan Gatewood each contributed a basket.