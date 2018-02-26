Mountain Valley News

By: Will Jacobs

Last week, the Pisgah Lady Eagles faced off against the Geraldine Lady Bulldogs in the Regional Semi-Finals at Jacksonville State University. It was the first time in the season these two teams had play each other.

The first quarter was very productive offensively for Pisgah. They scored 23 points and their defense made it difficult for Geraldine to score. At the end of the first quarter, Pisgah led 23-11.

The second quarter was even better offensively. The Lady Eagles’ defense continued to keep the Lady Bulldogs away from any opportunities to score. At halftime Pisgah led 50-22.

The second half was still great offensively for Pisgah, but it proved to be the best for them, defensively. They only gave up 8 points in the third quarter and 11in the fourth. Pisgah defeated Geraldine 77-41 and advanced to the Regional Finals.