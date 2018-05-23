Mountain Valley News

By: Will Jacobs

Last Thursday and Friday, the Ider Lady Hornets faced off against Cold Springs High School, Mars Hill Bible High School, Falkville High School, and Lamar County High School.

The opening game for Ider came on Thursday against the Cold Springs Lady Eagles. Ider shut-out the Lady Eagles with a 5-0 victory. Ider scored their first two runs in the top of the first inning off an RBI single from Crimson Traylor.

The Lady Hornets’ defense almost allowed the Lady Eagles to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth inning, but Ider turned a double play then got a groundout to end the inning with no runs scoring.

The next three runs for Ider came in the top of the seventh inning. After a series of hits, Ider stretched their lead to 5-0. Their defense would hold on to defeat Cold Springs in the bottom of the seventh inning 5-0 allowing them to move on to the next round of the tournament.

The next game came later Thursday which saw the Lady Hornets take on the Mars Hill Bible Lady Panthers. This game did not go how Ider planned. They were defeated 12-0 by the Lady Panthers and the pitcher for Mars Hill Bible threw a no-hitter against the Hornets.

With this loss, the Lady Hornets’ backs were against the wall because they would have to win three straight games to make the Class 2A State Tournament.

The next game for Ider came on Friday where they faced off against the Falkville Lady Blue Devils. This game saw Ider take a nail-biting 8-7 victory over Falkville.

The last game for the Lady Hornets came later Friday where they faced off against the Lamar County Lady Bulldogs. Unfortunately, Ider’s season came to an end in a close 5-4 loss to the Lady Bulldogs.