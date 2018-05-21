Mountain Valley News

By: Will Jacobs

Last Thursday and Friday, the Section Lady Lions faced off against the Falkville Lady Blue Devils, the Hatton Lady Hornets, and the Lamar County Lady Bulldogs in the Class 2A North Regional Tournament.

This was the first time in program history that the Lady Lions reached the Northeast Regional Tournament. The first game came on Thursday against the Falkville Lady Blue Devils. Section managed to come out of this game with a nail-biting 2-1 victory to advance to the next round of the Winner’s Bracket.

The second game came later Thursday against the defending Class 2A state champions, the Hatton Lady Hornets. Hatton proved to be too much for the Lady Lions to handle as they were defeated 14-0.

The last game came early Friday morning where the Lady Lions faced off against the Lamar County Lady Bulldogs. Lamar County swiftly took care of Section by defeating them by a score of 11-1 and eliminating the Lady Lions from the North Regional Tournament.