Mountain Valley News

By Bonita Wilborn

On Tuesday, May 1, the Lady Rams Soccer team hosted Mars Hill Bible School in the first round of play-offs and came away with a 3-2 win. Lauren Bewley (11th grade), Rachel Bewley (9th grade), and Ambriel Stopyak (7th grade) had one goal each.

The Lady Rams traveled to Donoho on Friday, May 4, for the second round of the playoffs where they ended their season with a 3-1 loss to The Donoho School. Lauren Bewley (11th grade) scored the Rams’ one goal.

The Lady Rams ended their inaugural Soccer season as Area Champions and a 16-5 record.