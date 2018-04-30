Mountain Valley News

News from all around Northeast Alabama!

    • Sports

    Lady Rams Soccer Continues To Dominate

    Mountain Valley News Leave a Comment on Lady Rams Soccer Continues To Dominate

    By Bonita Wilborn

    The Sylvania Lady Rams Soccer Team recently picked up consecutive win number six and at Crossville and at St. Bernard.
    At Crossville, where they won 5-0, Ambriel Stopyak led the Lady Rams with two goals followed by Gabriella Garcia Gabriella Garcia and Rachel Bewley who each scored once. The other point came when Crossville had one on goal.
    The boys lost 6-1 with Omar Arellano (10th grade) scoring for the Rams.
    In an area match against St. Bernard Prep School, the Lady Rams won 8-1. Gabriella Garcia and Ambriel Stopyak had 3 goals each (hat tricks), Lauren Bewley and Jessica Garcia had 1 goal each.
    The win brings the Lady Rams’ overall record to 10-3.
    The boys lost at St. Bernard with a score of 4-0.

    LEAVE A RESPONSE

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

    Mountain Valley News
    View all posts

    You Might Also Like