Mountain Valley News

By Bonita Wilborn

The Sylvania Lady Rams Soccer Team recently picked up consecutive win number six and at Crossville and at St. Bernard.

At Crossville, where they won 5-0, Ambriel Stopyak led the Lady Rams with two goals followed by Gabriella Garcia Gabriella Garcia and Rachel Bewley who each scored once. The other point came when Crossville had one on goal.

The boys lost 6-1 with Omar Arellano (10th grade) scoring for the Rams.

In an area match against St. Bernard Prep School, the Lady Rams won 8-1. Gabriella Garcia and Ambriel Stopyak had 3 goals each (hat tricks), Lauren Bewley and Jessica Garcia had 1 goal each.

The win brings the Lady Rams’ overall record to 10-3.

The boys lost at St. Bernard with a score of 4-0.